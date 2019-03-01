Robert (Larry) Gojio



On February 23, 2019 family and friends lost a gentle soul that cultivated a self-awareness that he saw in each of those he met. Larry was born in Seattle in November of 1947. His peaceful death is felt by many.



Larry was a sport enthusiast and enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, skiing. and watching football. For many years up to October of this year he played basketball on several local teams and traveled to San Francisco yearly for tournaments. He has developed many strong relationships with his SF friends.



Larry spent 43 years at Boeing. His career started as a graphic artist which led to management and then creative director. He designed and directed many significant company campaigns and projects.



Larry is survived by his wife Jennifer Thomas and his adult children Kyle and Keri (Ricker), his sister Joyce, and brother Tim. He has six grandchildren.



A celebration of Larry's life will



be held at the Nisei Veterans Hall



of Seattle, 1212 S. King St. on Sunday, March 10 at 10:00 am.



We thank Providence Hospice Care of Seattle for their gentle care and compassion during his end-of-life journey. And thank you to all of his friends and family that came to visit at his home during that time. His wish was to see you all before he left. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019