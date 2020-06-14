Robert Gray
Robert "Bob" Gray died peacefully at Timber Ridge in Issaquah on May 31, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by his four daughters Julie (Paull), Laurie, Susan (Gray), and Megan McInnis, three granddaughters, Andrea, Courtney and Danielle, and great granddaughter Addison. He is preceded in death by wives Marilyn Gould 1956-1972 and Patty McInnis 1973-2017. Bob was the minister of Pine Lake Presbyterian Church in Issaquah from 1966 to 1991. His congregation worked to find solutions for social justice concerns to enrich the local community and the world. Full obituary and online guestbook at www.FLINTOFTS.com.
Robert "Bob" Gray died peacefully at Timber Ridge in Issaquah on May 31, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by his four daughters Julie (Paull), Laurie, Susan (Gray), and Megan McInnis, three granddaughters, Andrea, Courtney and Danielle, and great granddaughter Addison. He is preceded in death by wives Marilyn Gould 1956-1972 and Patty McInnis 1973-2017. Bob was the minister of Pine Lake Presbyterian Church in Issaquah from 1966 to 1991. His congregation worked to find solutions for social justice concerns to enrich the local community and the world. Full obituary and online guestbook at www.FLINTOFTS.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.