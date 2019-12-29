Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Robert H. "Bob" Gilmore

Robert H. "Bob" Gilmore Obituary
Robert H. "Bob" Gilmore

8.15.1933 ~ 12.14.2019

After ushering in the Christmas holiday season with family and friends, while boating on Lake Union, Bob left us unexpectedly on December 14, 2019.

A true gentleman, who shared a genuine interest in everyone whom had the pleasure of his company, Bob was generous and warmhearted, with an engaging sense of humor and a zest for life. Although he never realized his youthful ambition to compete in the Indianapolis 500, "Speedy" credits the development of his character, integrity and strong moral fiber to his high school days at Seattle Prep. Bob was a cherished friend to many and a wonderful role model to his three children, but his most prideful accomplishment was to fulfill the many dreams of his adoring wife, "Annie." Bob will be terribly missed by family and friends, but his presence will always surround us.

Preceded in death by his wife Ann, who was the love of his life; his parents, Robert Gilmore and Virginia Burke Gilmore; and son-in-law, Michael Sauter.

Bob is survived by his children, Carol Gilmore Sauter, Gina Purdy (Kit) and Jimmy Gilmore (Michelle); grandchildren, Ryan, Rory, Mary Colleen (Jason), Keeley, Joey, and Alix; great-grandchildren, Jojo and Ava; grand-dog Bella Marina.

A Funeral Mass will honor and celebrate the life of Bob Gilmore on Friday, January 10 at 4:00pm

at St. Joseph Catholic Church

732 18th Ave E, Seattle, 98112

In lieu of flowers remembrances

may be directed to:

Seattle Prep Fr. James Gilmore SJ Endowment, 2400 11th Ave. E, Seattle, WA 98102; OR

St. Joseph School Ann D. Gilmore Endowment, 700 18th Ave. E, Seattle, WA 98112.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019
