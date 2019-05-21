Robert H. (Bob) Taylor



Bob Taylor was born December 7,



1920 to Howard and Faith Taylor in Seattle and passed away on May 2, 2019 at the age of 98. During World War II he served in the United States Navy, based in Australia, and after the war worked as an accountant for Pioneer Sand and Gravel Company. Bob was an avid golfer, won the Sand Point Country Club Championship twice and during his golfing career had 11 holes in one. He was also a swimmer and walker. He was a soft-spoken, gentlemanly and friendly resident of Aljoya Thornton Place Retirement Home where he lived for his last 8 years.



At Bob's request, no memorial was held and he was interred next to his parents at The Mountain View Cemetery in Lakewood, South of Tacoma. For those inclined to make a gift in his name his favored charities are his church, Wedgwood Presbyterian Church in Seattle, The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army."



