Robert H. (Bob)Boatsman
12/30/1928 ~ 08/01/2020
Robert H. Boatsman, 91, of Seattle, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Bob's life was well lived and began in Kelso, WA. He attended Kelso High School, graduating in 1947, Lower Columbia College, and then the University of Washington, from which he graduated in 1949. Bob won a scholarship to NYU to pursue his master's degree and along with his bride Noreen (Norman), he moved to New York City in 1951. Bob worked part time at Gimbels and she worked at Macy's (the classic rivalry!) While in NYC they enjoyed Broadway shows, a diverse community and every museum & art show they could find.
After settling back in north Seattle, Bob worked at the Bon Marche and Boeing while attending night classes to obtain his teaching credentials. He began his teaching career with Edison Technical School, which then became Seattle Central Community College. He taught business, accounting and retail classes to countless appreciative students for over 25 years, retiring in 1992.
Bob was a gardener extraordinaire, known as "Bamboo Bob" far and wide. He grew hundreds of pumpkins for neighborhood kids - a great source of pride to him. Other interests included beekeeping, North Seattle Little League, camping, fishing, clamming and boating with his family. And who can forget the homemade root beer? The Boatsmans were longtime members of Lake City Presbyterian Church, where Bob helped raise thousands of dollars by donating plants that he propagated for their annual sales. Bob and Noreen were married 54 years, until her passing in 2006.
Bob and Noreen took many trips around the globe but Ireland and Puerto Rico were favorites. They delighted in and treasured the many friendships they made along the way.
Bob is survived by his three sons: Mark (Carolyn), Patrick (Laurie), and Kurt (Stephanie), along with grandchildren Talor, Scott, Laura, Rachel, Carrie, and Robert and great-grandchildren Theodor and Rebekah.
We would like to extend special thanks to his caregivers: Adina, Dan and staff at Bellevue Elderly Care and in-home care by
Deloris, Flora, Vicky and Brad.
Service will be limited to a private graveside memorial.
Donations may be made to Washington State Alzheimer's Association
: Alz.org/alzwa