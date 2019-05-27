Robert Heath Fleming



Robert was born April 23, 1933, in Boston, MA, to Donald and Shirley Fleming. He grew up in Wellesley Hills, MA, received a Bachelor's degree from Middlebury College and an MBA from Northeastern University. Before beginning his professional career, Robert served in the US Army in Berlin, Germany, where he met his future wife, Antje-Katrin Brodersen. They married on May 13, 1961, and raised two daughters and two sons.



Robert had a passion for America's National Parks, and will be remembered for his kind and humorous demeanor. His life and career brought him and his family to Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York, all before spending his final years in Seattle.



Robert is survived by his wife, four children and four grandchildren. He was much loved & will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Published in The Seattle Times on May 27, 2019