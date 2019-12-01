|
|
Robert Henry Cross
Robert "Bob" Henry Cross died peacefully surrounded by family November 20, 2019 at the age of 82 in Seattle, WA.
Bob is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Veronica "Ronnie" Cross; his six children, Carrie (Blythe) Hirst, Tracy (Mark) Morales, Ryan Cross, Katie (John) Milne, Colleen (Loren) Cross and Jennifer (Dan) Bugbee, and his fifteen grandkids.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, December 5th at 3pm St. Bridget's Catholic Church
4900 NE 50th St., Seattle, 98105
Reception to follow at the UW Club. Remembrances may be made to the Kaplan Cancer Research Fund.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019