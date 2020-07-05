Robert Herbert Koehler



Captain Robert H. Koehler, USN (retired) passed away at his Seattle home on June 8, 2020. Born in 1925 in Chicago, IL, to parents Ottilie and Herbert Koehler, he was a distinguished Navy veteran serving mostly in the Submarine Community. He was awarded many notable service awards, including a Bronze Star for meritorious service during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime Seattle resident, living part-time in San Diego. He is survived by brothers William (Edie), Ronald (Maureen), and sister Patricia Howard (Tom). Interment of ashes will take place on July 3, 2020 at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago.



