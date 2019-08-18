|
Robert (Bob) Hovanes
Tears fell from the sky on a rainy day on August 10, 2019 as my funny friend, partner and husband lost his long battle with lung disease. It was an epic battle for someone who had so much to live for and so many memories to cherish.
Bob was born in Auckland, New Zealand to a family that grew to six rambunctious boys. They eventually settled in Seattle, and later moved to Huntsville, AL in 1964 for Boeing's aerospace program. Bob completed High School and attended Auburn University, then returned to Seattle to attend the University of Washington, where he did on air work at their radio station.
Bob became a local celebrity during the '70 and '80's while co-hosting the afternoon, then mornings shows for KISW.
After a successful career in video production, Bob moved to Bend, OR to host a local morning show there.
In 1992, Bob moved back to Seattle and joined the morning show on KZOK where we began an on-air romance!
Bob and I were married in 1999, and were blessed with twins in 2003. While awaiting their arrival, Bob built our dream home in Sammamish, then stayed home with the kids, while building a successful electronics business.
Even after being off-air for many years, Bob's voice or name were often recognized by fans who fondly remembered his time on the radio.
Bob was a free spirit who traveled to San Francisco to be a hippy (he says he got there "too late"), hitchhiked across the country (with crazy adventures like being chased by a man with an ax), and was taken in by a family in Alberta to work on their farm after his clunker car broke down (which he sold for $1)! Good-natured fun included hiring an Elvis impersonator for our twins' 1st birthday party, and wearing his brother-in-law's shoes home from a party - twice!
Bob's kind spirit, humor, and love of family will be missed by many.
Bob was predeceased by his parents John and Cecily, and is survived by wife Bev (me), children Aubrey and Chris, brothers Michael (Shari), Stephen, Peter (Carole), Ken (Cheryl), Bruce, and many nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held by family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019