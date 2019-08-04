|
Robert Hull Brennan
Arrival Date: August 18, 1938 Departure Date: July 16, 2019
Bob was born in Philadelphia PA. He was preceded in death by his mother Kathryn (Hull), father Ralph, and brother William. He was loved and survived by his wife of 58 yrs Reba and daughter Vicki. As well as his brother's wife Sara and niece Jennifer (Matthew) and Aunt Barbra Jones and numerous cousins; and his godson James Anderson.
Bob graduated from Haverford High School in Haverford Township, PA. He then served in the AF Security Service in Anchorage, AK where he met, fell in love with and married his wife Reba. A year later their daughter Vicki was born.
In 1966, Bob's father died so his mother and brother, Bill joined them in Alaska where Bill was drafted and served two years in Viet Nam and his mother remarried. It was at that time that Bob went to work for Alaska Airlines and ultimately was transferred to Seattle. In 1973 Bob went to work for Princess Tours where he remained until 1984 when he went to work for Holland America Line until 1988.
He and partner James Flood branched out on their own and consolidated several retail travel agencies into Signature Travel Group and then bought and expanded Sunmakers Travel Group. In 1998 they built a mini casino in Everett WA which grew into three Royal Casinos.
In addition to Bob's business life he was also very involved with local charities, some of which were: a board member at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Overtake Hosp., member of the Gov. Albert D. Rosellini's U.S, Olympic Committee. And local business organizations: Convention and Visitors Bureaus, he was the President of the Alaska Visitors Association and the WA State Recreational Gaming Association. He was a Rotary Club member and a Seafair Prime minister.
As soon as Bob moved to Seattle he became involved with the local professional sports teams and was a season ticket holder of the Sonics, Seahawks, and Mariners. He was an RBI member (real baseball involvement) and did whatever he could to help the franchises. After a catastrophic head injury in 2011 he suffered from several neurological maladies including short term memory loss and he fought very hard for eight years to get better. Regardless of his memory loss he never lost his sweet disposition, his unbridled optimism, and he always loved and remembered his lifelong friends and asked for them often. There will be a Celebration of Bob's Life on Friday, August 30 at:
The Hollywood Schoolhouse
14810 NE 145th St.
Woodinville WA 98072
(425) 481-7925, between 6 pm-9 pm
Since Bob's passing we have come to realize how many "Bob Stories" are out there and we thought it would be fun if those of you with Bob stories would share your favorite at www.legacy.com and we will share them with everyone else. Search by newspaper, Latest obituaries, Robert H. Brennan, Add a memory to his guest book. Please remember to leave your name with your story. Thank you for taking the time to do this.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019