Robert J. Bradley



August 12, 1922 ~ June 18, 2019



Bob passed away peacefully in Seattle at age 96 surrounded by loving family. He married Flora May Glass August 24, 1947 and with help from family and friends built a home in the Jackson Park neighborhood of Seattle. There they raised three children, David B. Bradley, James G. (Margaret) Bradley,and Robin L. (Scott) Ballentyne. He had a special relationship with his four grandsons, David Bradley, Doug (Praiya) Bradley, Sean (Celeste) Ballentyne, and Ian (Kali) Ballentyne as well as great-granddaughter Ayla Ballentyne.



Bob was born in Chicago to parents James B. and Ruby C. Bradley. He grew up in the Maple Leaf area of Seattle becoming an Eagle Scout and graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1940. Bob was a WWII veteran obtaining the rank of Master Sergeant in the US Army. He actually received his Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Washington while overseas with the 1778th Engineering Construction Battalion in Okinawa. After the war he worked as chief engineer with the Roberson Company in North Seattle. In 1958 Bob went to work at Boeing where he enjoyed a long career retiring in 1989. He was a manufacturing research engineer serving in both a supervisory and lead technical role. One achievement of his work at Boeing was a patent Bob held for "apparatus and method to automate the forming of laminated composite structures".



Bob and family enjoyed spending summers at their beach house in Port Ludlow. He and Flora May later lived full time there during many happy years of retirement. Bob shared his love of hiking and the outdoors with family and special friends until late in life.



For years a month every winter was spent on Kauai golfing and hosting visitors.



In 2006 Bob and Flora May moved to the Magnolia area of Seattle and to Mirabella Seattle in 2013.



Some of Bob's favorite activities with Flora May were travel to destinations around the world, cruises, trips to visit family,golf trips with friends,and many ski trips. They took a two week trip to Alaska just last summer.



Bob became interested in his "family tree" traveling to Europe several times to research and connecting with relatives in the U.S.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister Eleanor Cedarland.



Ashes will be scattered by family and friends on Mt. Townsend.



A Memorial service will



be held August 14, 2019 at



University Presbyterian Church Calvin Lounge at 1:00 PM. Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019