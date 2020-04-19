|
Robert J. "Bob" Levitin
Robert J. "Bob" Levitin died peacefully on 2/8/2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Bob was born on 3/24/1930 in Seattle to Irving and Pearl Levitin.
He was a graduate of Seattle's Franklin HS and earned a Bachelor's degree from the Univ of WA. In 1971, Bob obtained his Master's in Poli Sci at UNLV. He served in the US Air Force from 1951-1955. He taught history/geography and poli sci at Bellevue HS, Newport HS (7 years and was voted "Teacher-of-the-Year") and taught for 16 years at Interlake HS. During his tenure in the Bellevue School District, Bob coached baseball and served as an assistant football coach at both Newport and Interlake - fondly known as the "Silver Fox", he led the Interlake Saints to their first-ever State Championship in 1986, and the WSBCA named him "Coach of the Year".
Following retirement in 1988, he was an inaugural member of the WA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. Bob then became a volunteer baseball coach for Interlake HS, and at Skyline HS for several years. He was very active in planning Franklin HS reunions, and enjoyed traveling to sunnier climates in wintertime.
Throughout his career, Bob also worked at Longacres/Emerald Downs racetracks, where he was honored for his outstanding performance and longevity. He was a longtime season ticket-holder for Husky football, Mariners and Seahawks games; and went to countless HS baseball games as both a scout and fan.
After 32 years in Bellevue, Bob and wife Joan relocated to West Seattle, marveling daily at their amazing view of the Downtown waterfront and cultivating a whole new circle of friends.
Bob was most proud of his close-knit family, and was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Joan of 63 years, son Scott (wife Beth), his two daughters Dena and Laura (husband David), his two grandchildren Rachel and Graham, and his surrogate son Greg. He gained loving in-laws Rose and Maury, and treasured sister-in-law Marsha (husband Mitch and nieces, Mika & Kaila).
We will miss his generosity and presence in our lives. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to either "Coaching Boys into Men" (www.coachescorner.org), or Medic One (www.mediconefoundation.org). Celebration of Life TBD.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020