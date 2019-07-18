|
Born in Portland, Maine, raised on a dairy farm in Vermont, Bob attended Vermont Academy and Bellows Falls High School, and graduated from Brown University. After Naval OCS he served on the USS Kitty Hawk. He settled in Seattle in 1962, obtained a teaching certificate and M.Ed. from the University of Washington, and taught math in Seattle schools. Retiring in 1993, he pursued genealogical research and was Box Office Manager for Cascade Symphony.
Bob is survived by his wife, Roberta (Halden), daughters Heidi Fritts (Steve) and Shaun Prozzo (Marco), son Christopher (Stephanie Steelman), and grandson Cooper.
Beloved for his kindness and gentle humor, he is greatly missed. Please join us at a gathering of remembrance Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds).
Published in The Seattle Times on July 18, 2019