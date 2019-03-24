Robert James Barone



A beautiful gift to family and friends for 78 years. Robert James Barone went to glory on March 18, 2019 in Everett, WA surrounded by his children Michael Barone (Wendy) of NY and Amy Hoffman (Keith) of WA. Born February 18, 1941 in Detroit, MI to Salvatore and Margaret Barone. Preceded in death by his sister Sarah Jean Kobus of MI and the love of his life Margaret Barone (Cook). Grandfather of Kristen, Karen, and Mitchell Hoffman and Julia and Thomas Barone. Uncle of Pamela Hewitt and Sharon Roulo of MI, and Mark (Kellee) Cook of VA and Jeff Cook of WA. Bob attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Wayne, MI. He served on the USS Towers and the USS Benjamin Stoddert as a Fire Control Technician and received a Vietnam Service Medal. While in the Navy he met his wife and settled in Seattle. Robert worked 37 years as a relay electrician and apprenticeship instructor for Seattle City Light. He refereed high school and Special Olympics basketball for many years.



A devout Catholic he was a parish member at St. Catherine in Seattle and Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lake Stevens. He was a member of Sons of Italy and Knights of Columbus and a dedicated volunteer for numerous organizations. He was a true friend to many and will always be remembered as a generous, kind and gentle man. His presence will be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 1:00 pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church 6915 WA 92, Lake Stevens.



Memorials may be made to Special Olympics or food banks.



