Robert James Hoffman



Robert James Hoffman took his last breath June 15, 2020 with his children & sisters by his side. He made the decision to stop dialysis and passed away peacefully in his home. Born August 15, 1952 at Fort Rucker AL, then lived in Bellevue. Newport HS (1971), and Shoreline CC Oceanography degree. Scuba diver for the Seattle Aquarium and deckhand for Island Tug & Barge. He enjoyed scuba diving, boating, crabbing and rock-hounding. Preceded in death by daughter Julie and parents Edwin & Pearl Hoffman. He leaves behind his children, Christopher Hoffman and Amy Motter (Chris), grandchildren Cloe Hoffman and Lucas Motter, siblings Naomi Wark (Dale), Patricia Hanley (Brad), and William Hoffman (Magdalene), ex-wife Marlene (Ellis) Hoffman, father's 2nd wife Phyllis Hoffman, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ashes will be disposed of over Puget Sound at a private ceremony at a later date.



