|
|
Robert James Sagdahl
Born on July 17, 1925, in Ballard, WA, to Arne Sagdahl and Marie Enos, Robert "Bob" Sagdahl passed away on September 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Mae Acinith Sagdahl. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Louise Guest; his children, Bonnie, Billee, Rick, and Kimberly; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Acacia Memorial Park on October 4, 2019, and will be greatly missed.
Please visit dignitymemorial.com
to view photos and read more about Robert Sagdahl's life.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019