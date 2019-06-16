Robert Joseph Benoit



Bob Benoit, 75, of Mill Creek and Granite Falls, died June 11, 2019.



Bob was born May 14, 1944 in Seattle, WA. He graduated from Granite Falls High School and served in the United States Air Force. July 19th 1969 he married Jacquelyn and together they owned and ran a Sheet Metal Equipment business for 40 years. Bob will be remembered for all the ways he invested in and loved the people and communities around him. He was a little league umpire for 40 years and umpired in the Little League World Series in 1995. He was a member of the AA community and his church community for 37 years.



Bob was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Billie, and sister Roberta. He is survived by his wife Jackie, daughter Maureen (Jason), son Bobby (Jill), son Daniel (Caitlin), sisters Sharon and Cindy, brothers Ken and Tony, 7 grandchildren, Aubrey, Aidan, Maya, Reed, Joey, Noah, and Genesis, and many loved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Services to celebrate his life will



be Saturday, June 22nd, 11am, at Northview Community Church in Bothell WA. Published in The Seattle Times from June 16 to June 17, 2019