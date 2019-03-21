Resources More Obituaries for Robert Braunstein Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Joseph Braunstein

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Joseph Braunstein



With sadness, the family of Robert "Bob" Joseph Braunstein announces the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. On the evening of March 15, 2019 Bob took his last breath with Susan, his loving wife of 60 years, at his side, and entered into his eternal rest.



Born on April 6, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio, Bob died three weeks shy of his 83rd birthday.



After graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1959, Bob accepted a job at Goodyear Aircraft in Akron, Ohio, working on the aerodynamics of blimps for the US Navy. In Bob's words, "After the Navy came to the conclusion that blimps were not needed in modern naval warfare," Goodyear Aircraft laid off many engineers, and Bob went to work for Ford Motor Company's Dearborn plant as a Test Engineer, and later transferred to its tractor division. Loving the study and design of aircraft over land craft, Bob accepted a job with the Boeing Company in 1967. Bob, his wife, and their six children (aged two weeks to eight years) made the cross-country journey to the Pacific Northwest, where they stayed even after "the lights were turned off" in Seattle when the aerospace industry took a nosedive in 1967, known locally as the Boeing Bust. Raising his young family in the wilds of the Puget Sound region, the children learned life lessons of exploration and adventure outside of the conventional bounds.



Following Boeing, Bob spent time pastoring young adults who were zealously seeking God apart from traditional religious systems. Bob and Susan welcomed ruffians, the homeless, and young families into their home. There was always room at the Braunstein's table for folks who needed a hot meal and a roof over their heads. After a series of odd jobs, Bob began a new profession: electrical contractor, and eventually employed his three sons and a son-in-law.



After Bob's retirement, he was blessed to enjoy his favorite hobbies of sailing, flying model airplanes at the Marymoor Radio Control Club, horticulture and gardening, travel, photography, cooking, and appreciating a great variety of music, from blues and Gospel, to classical.



Bob is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his six children-Cheryl, Joel, Rachael Coe, Brenda Weed, Jeremiah, Joshua; all of their spouses; 23 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



One of Bob's favorite Scriptures was "[Abraham] looked forward to the city which has foundations, whose builder and maker is God." Along with Abraham, Robert Joseph Braunstein has finally found that city.



Please join us for a



memorial service on Sunday,



March 24th at 11:00 a.m. at



Congregation Beit Tikvah



7935 136th Avenue SE Newcastle, WA 98059.



Sign Bob's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries