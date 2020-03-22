|
Robert Joseph Hamilton
Bob was born to George and Janet Hamilton on September 6, 1945 in Seattle. He attended St. Catherine's Catholic School and Roosevelt High School where he lettered in football and graduated in 1964. Bob then joined the Army and as a member of the 24th Infantry Division, he trained at Ft. Ord and served in Augsburg, Germany. While there, he climbed with Die Gebirgstruppen in Oberammergau where was one of the first six American's to earn the prestigious Edelweiss insignia. His time in Europe helped foster his life long love of Motorsports with trips to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Monte Carlo where he saw part of the filming for the movie Grand Prix.
Also a lover of the outdoors, Bob spent time fishing, hunting, and hiking. He participated in the STP, Seattle Half Marathon, and many other local events.
After retiring from QFC, Bob found purpose in being a Range Officer at The Tacoma Sportsmen's Club where he was also a master squirrel trainer. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, especially at Disneyland where he was a kid again.
Bob had a seriously wicked sense of humor and made friends everywhere. He passed away suddenly on March 14, 2020 and is survived by his wife Geri of 51 years; daughter Ann Hamilton (Steve Eng); grandchildren Harrison and Gavin; siblings George (Pamela), Therese Larson, and Norie; 6 nieces; and many great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020