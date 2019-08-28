Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Robert Joseph Richardson


1926 - 2019
Robert Joseph Richardson Obituary
Robert Joseph Richardson

Bob Richardson, 93, passed away August 22, 2019 in Edmonds, Washington. He was born in Lake Andes, South Dakota. Bob attended O'Dea High School. During WWII, he served with distinction as a Navy coxswain and later worked for Pacific Northwest Bell as a telephone lineman and installer.

Bob married Joane (O'Brien) Richardson in 1953. Together they raised five children in Shoreline, Washington. He is survived by his wife Joane, his sister Farroel Richardson, five children, Mary Jane, Bob Jr., Gail, Amy, and Lisa; and four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Family, friends, and others whose

lives Bob touched are invited to attend the funeral mass at

St. Luke Catholic Church,

Friday, August 30th at 11:00 a.m.

with a luncheon to follow.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
