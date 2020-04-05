|
|
Robert Keith Lynch
Bob, the second son of Dennis and Fern Halstead Lynch, was born January 20, 1937. He died March 13, 2020 at Horizon House in Seattle from Parkinson's Disease.
Bob's formative years were spent in Frankfort, KS in a small farming community. After high school graduation he enrolled at the University of Kansas where he pledged Beta Theta Pi. He held a deep and lasting respect for his Beta Brothers. He was a huge Jay Hawks fan, especially when it came to support for the basketball team. After graduation from KU in 1959, he enrolled in Naval Officer Candidate School and served four years on the USS Lexington, an aircraft carrier, cruising the Pacific. After being discharged from the Navy, he chose Seattle to pursue a new career.
Soon after his arrival in Seattle he met Sue LeFor on a blind date. They were married less than a year later. In 1965 Bob and Sue bought their first home in View Ridge where they lived for over fifty years. Bob passed the CPA exam and began his accountant career at Benson McLaughlin, a local accounting firm. He later became a partner, serving as managing partner for a time. More recently they moved to Horizon House on First Hill.
Bob was a very humble, loving, and supportive husband and father. He has an abiding belief in doing right by others and a great curiosity about the world, ideas, and other people. He had an infectious smile and a wry sense of humor. He was an avid amateur photographer and in retirement began to study his family's history and genealogy including travel in search of his family's roots.
He is survived by Sue, his loving wife; children, Patrick (Kim), Erin (Travis Peterson), and Eileen (Derek Cheshire); and his brother Dennie of Joplin, MO.
He is preceded in death by his son, Sean and daughter, Mary Francis.
A Mass of Christian Burial
was celebrated at
Assumption Catholic Church
Interment, Calvary Cemetery
Remembrances may be made to
St. James Cathedral Kitchen or
St. Vincent de Paul- Assumption Catholic Church
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020