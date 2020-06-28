Robert L. Coleman
Robert L. Coleman

Robert "Bob" Coleman passed away on May 22, 2020. Bob lived in Auburn for over 30 years and was a computer and radar technician at Auburns FAA air traffic control facility. Retired since 1995, Bob was a good friend to many in the area and was always quick with a friendly greeting and friendly conversation. He overcame the tragedy of the early death of his father, served honorably in the USAF, and he was married since 1961. Bob had two children of his own, and remained close to his mother and two sisters through his life.

Bob is survived by his wife Sharen, his daughter Renee, and his son Brian, and many nieces and nephews who always called him uncle Bob. Sigh his online Guest Book www.Legacy.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
