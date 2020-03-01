Home

Robert L. Jackson, traditional jazz trumpet player and social work professor, died Feb. 20 at the age of 76. Bob was well known for playing and singing with the Grand Dominion Jazz Band and the Great Excelsior Jazz Band; for his career as a social worker serving young people and the mentally ill and later as a professor of social work at Colorado State University and the University of Washington, Tacoma; and for his lifelong commitment to social justice and civil rights. Bob is survived by his wife of 36 years, Voicelyn Jackson; daughters Leslie Jackson Robison and Katie Jackson; stepchildren Ryan Brown and Shannon Thomson; grandchildren Ellie, Jolie, Macie, Nate, Jackson, Ashley, Emmett and Spencer; and sister Deborah Jackson Greenberg. A memorial was held at the Hearthstone Retirement Community on Feb. 23. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the NAACP. The Grand Dominion Jazz Band will pay tribute to Bob at the Ballard Elks Club on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. $12 per adult; children free.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020
