Robert L. McCormick
March 7, 1930 ~ January 1, 2020
Robert L. McCormick passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on January 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Seattle Washington, and raised in the Wallingford area, He attended Interlake G.S., Hamilton J.H. and Lincoln H.S. He loved Jazz, Blues and fast cars. In 1958 he married Toni Meicho and settled down and began a family. His interests changed to trailer trips and then boating with his growing family. He loved cruising the waters of Puget Sound, the San Juan and Gulf Islands, Desolation Sound with Princess Louisa Inlet the most magical. And then Dementia / Alzheimer's began. He was preceded in death by sons, Michael and William. He is survived by his wife, Toni; daughter Shelly, his grandchildren Leah, Joseph, and Derek and seven great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. Sign Robert's Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020