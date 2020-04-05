|
Robert L. Petrie
Robert (Bob) Petrie passed peacefully on March 28, 2020 from complications following surgery to repair a broken hip. Bob was born July 25, 1932 in Warm Springs, Oregon and grew up by Green Lake with three brothers and six sisters. He graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1950, before serving his country in combat as a US Marine in the Korean War. When he returned, he earned his degree from the UW and had a short career at Boeing before spending 60 years in the printing industry.
Bob met the love of his life, Luella Dokken. They were married for over 60 years until she passed in 2016. They made their home in Richmond Beach where they lived for 50 years in the house Bob designed. Bob and Lue were very active with many hobbies during their lives: boating with the Edmonds Yacht Club, where Bob served as Commodore; golfing; restoring classic Mustangs; and being part of a dance club, a poker group, and wine tasting clubs.
Bob is survived by his three sons Mark (Sarah), Gregg, and Bruce (Christina) Petrie, and his nine grandchildren. Bob was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed by all.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020