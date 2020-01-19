|
Robert L. Smyth
Robert L. Smyth passed away on January 6, 2020. He was 91.
Bob was born on April 30, 1928 to Florence and Robert Smyth at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington. Bob had two younger brothers. Gordon Douglas and Samuel Edgar who both preceded him in death. He is survived by 2 of his three children, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He was a national figure in the tile and marble industry serving as President of the Tile Contractors Association of America and received a Lifetime Achievement Award.
A memorial service will be held
on Thursday, January 23 at 2:00pm
at Crossroads Bible Church
at 15815 S.E. 37th Street, Bellevue,
Washington. Bob will be buried at Hillcrest Burial park in Kent,
Washington alongside his parents and in-laws.
We are forever grateful for his support, prayers, and unconditional love.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020