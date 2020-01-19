Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Crossroads Bible Church
15815 S.E. 37th Street,
Bellevue, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smyth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Smyth


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Smyth Obituary
Robert L. Smyth

Robert L. Smyth passed away on January 6, 2020. He was 91.

Bob was born on April 30, 1928 to Florence and Robert Smyth at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington. Bob had two younger brothers. Gordon Douglas and Samuel Edgar who both preceded him in death. He is survived by 2 of his three children, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

He was a national figure in the tile and marble industry serving as President of the Tile Contractors Association of America and received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

A memorial service will be held

on Thursday, January 23 at 2:00pm

at Crossroads Bible Church

at 15815 S.E. 37th Street, Bellevue,

Washington. Bob will be buried at Hillcrest Burial park in Kent,

Washington alongside his parents and in-laws.

We are forever grateful for his support, prayers, and unconditional love.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -