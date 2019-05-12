Resources More Obituaries for Robert Swenson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert L. Swenson DDS

Bob was the oldest son of Lucy Ann McCann Swenson and Frank Duncan Swenson born June 24, 1924 in Miles City, Montana. On April 30, 2019, he passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Teresa; his children, Gary Swenson (Jana), Laurie Piacitelli (Greg), Susan Novack (Mark), Patricia Swenson Smuck (Wayne), Mark Swenson; grandchildren, Lisa Piacitelli Thramer (Nathan), Hillary Swenson, Riley Swenson, Elizabeth Novack, Nicole Novack, Jack Swenson; brother, Dr. Ralph Swenson; and sister, Joanne Swenson and their families. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Anna in 2017; and sister-in-law Marjorie in 2018.



Bob's father was a civil engineer, whose surveying career building highways and railroads, moved the family from Montana, Texas, Minnesota, North Dakota, back to Montana and finally arrived in Seattle, WA during WWII.



Bob graduated from Flathead County High School, Kalispell, MT. He entered the U.S. Army June 1942 and served with the 1629th Engineering Construction Battalion in the Philippines and Japan. He returned to civilian life in February 1946. Bob graduated from the University of Washington Dental School with his brother Ralph in 1953. He started a 40-year family practice at Northgate. A practice he truly enjoyed. On July 25, 1953 he married Teresa Sullivan in her hometown of Rockford, WA. They were happily married for 65 years and were blessed with a loving family of five children. He was a great family man. Always active with his children's activities. He treasured time spent with his loving grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman. Nothing made him happier than hooking a big one whether it was in the Sound, Westport or Alaska. He loved his annual fishing trip to Ross Lake with the guys. Bob and Terry enjoyed playing bridge over 30 years with a group of friends. The annual bridge and golf weekends were a highlight of the summer. Bob was an active member of St. Luke's Catholic Church for over 60 years. He was a member of Sertoma, Knights of Columbus, Boy Scouts and the American Dental Association.



Bob and Terry moved into Ida Culver Broadview Retirement Home in 2014 where they enjoyed meeting new friends. A few years later Bob moved to their assisted- living section where he received such wonderful care. The family would like to thank the staff at Ida Culver for their cheerful, loving care.



A Funeral Mass will be held



Wednesday, May 15 at 11:00am at



St. Luke Catholic Church



322 N 175th St, Seattle, WA 98133.



Remembrances may be made to



St. Luke Catholic Parish.



