Robert L. Thompson
Robert L. Thompson (Blackie), age 89, passed away on April 29, 2019. Robert was born on August 22, 1929, in Jewell, Kansas, to Joseph and Barbara Thompson. Robert served four years in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. After serving in the Army, Robert returned to Jewell, Kansas, where he met and married Clara Mae Stahlman. They moved to Kent, Washington, after Robert's brother, Harvey Thompson, got Robert a job at Bethlehem Steel, where he worked until he retired. Robert and Clara Mae moved to Burien, Washington, where they raised their four children; Beverley, Robert Jr., David and Ronald. After his wife Clara Mae's death, Robert married Joanie Walker, who passed away in 2016. Robert is preceded in death by his wife Clara Mae, wife Joanie Walker and his son, Robert Jr. Robert and his son Robert Jr. are both buried in the Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 24, 2019