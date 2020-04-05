|
|
Robert LaGassey
John Robert (Bob) LaGassey passed away March 30, 2020 in Bellevue Washington at the age of 94. Bob was born December 19, 1925 in Skowhegan Maine. He was the youngest of six children born to John Baptiste and Annette (Violette) LaGassey.
Bob was raised in Millinocket Maine where he graduated from Stearns High School. During WWII Bob enlisted and served with the Army Air Corps. After serving with the Air Corps he attended the University of Maine graduating with a degree in Economics. Upon graduation and working briefly in Providence Rhode Island Bob drove cross country to the Seattle area where he remained until his death.
Bob was a Cost Analyst with Boeing, retiring in 1988. He enjoyed an active retirement. His favorite pastimes and interests included skiing, reading the daily newspaper, aviation, finance and world history. He maintained interest in current events and new technology up until his death. Above all else and most important to Bob was his family and spending time with them.
Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Orianna, daughter Jeanne (Mark) Thomas and sons from his first marriage J. Robert, Jr. (Christine) LaGassey and William LaGassey, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Nieces and a nephew also survive. Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Montgomery and daughter-in-law Patricia LaGassey.
Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020