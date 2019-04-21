Robert Lambert



Robert Ericksen Lambert, retired Air Force Colonel, husband, brother, uncle and dear friend passed away on February 14, 2019 at his home in Bellevue, Washington.



Born on March 15, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Bob had a distinguished career in Air Force intelligence, serving around the world. Bob served during the conflicts in Korea and Vietnam, and he and the love of his life, his wife Chloe Kammerman Lambert, lived all over the world including Japan, Turkey, Germany, Hawaii, Washington DC, Northfield MN, Litchfield Park AZ and Bellevue WA.



After retiring from the Air Force, Bob worked at Goodyear in Litchfield Park and ended his professional career at Boeing in Seattle, but continued to serve his community through extensive volunteer work with the Boeing Bluebills and the Brain Injury Association.



Bob set and lived up to a high standard of integrity, honesty and loyalty. He brought out the best in others, inspiring friends, co-workers and family. He was quick with a laugh, and generous with his love.



Bob was laid to rest at the Tahoma National Cemetery on what would have been his 91st birthday. He is survived by his sister Joanne Monroe and his many nephews and nieces.



Donations remembering Bob may be sent to VFW Post 5052, P.O. Box 1491, Maple Valley, WA 98038 or to Evergreen Health Foundation Hospice, 12040 NE 128th St, MS-5, Kirkland, WA 98034-3013. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary