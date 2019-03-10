Robert Lee Brog



Robert L. Brog (Bob) passed away quietly in his apartment in downtown Bellevue on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after suffering a fall earlier in the month. Bob was born to loving parents, Walter and Rose Brog in Seattle on October 23, 1931. He graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to play football for Marv Harshman at Pacific Lutheran College in Parkland WA. It was there he met the love of his life, Constance (Connie) Yvonne Jacobson from Ballard WA. Upon graduation and marrying Connie he entered active military service with the Marine Corp and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. The Brog's returned to Seattle after the war and Bob joined The Boeing Company processing employee suggestions on how to improve efficiency within the company. He moved up in the company taking on different responsibilities and entered the sales division in the early 70's. His first sale was a presidential airplane to Venezuela followed by sales to other carriers such as Avianca, Thai Airways, Royal Brunei and Asiana. He completed his career of +40 years as Director of International Sales for Asia.



Bob is survived by his loving wife Connie, children Debra (and Mike Regele), Gary (and Cynthia) and David (&Kathy), 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren (with another one on the way). He was a great son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather to his family, as well as a great friend to many.



We miss him tremendously but know we'll re-join him in heaven one day.



Funeral Services will be held at Sunset Hills Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Bellevue on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 in the afternoon with the Rev. Jon C. Mau officiating.



All are welcome. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary