5-22-1938 ~ 5-8-2019



As said of Dad's favorite singer Elvis Presley, "Bob Smither has left the building." A devout Christian and daily bible reader, our father believed he would be called home when God's plan for him was fulfilled. God was ready, but we weren't. We celebrate the wonderful man he was. Loving patriarch, Bob lived life fully and got it done old school style, with clip board and yellow legal pad. He signed emails "1GB2GB is Me" referencing his close relationship with his grand and great grandchildren. Time was his gift and unconditional love was his message, everyone's #1 spectator. He was our HERO. Standing basketball tall, handsome and strong, he was hard to miss. Add exceptional athlete, music lover, social director, karaoke singer, outdoorsman, patriot and good listener. The man loved life and it loved him back!



Born in Seattle, he was a proud White Center Rat, graduating from Highline High School in 1956. A star athlete, he was captain of the football and basketball team. He played at Olympic College, honorary captain, state champion and all-star. Afterward, he entered the Army and was attached to Special Services in La Rochelle France to play ball on the All European Army Basketball Team, winning the Military European Championship in 1960-61. Home from Europe, he was offered a scholarship to Seattle University and married his high school sweetheart Margie Black. While playing, twin daughters Paris and Shelly were born. He received Most Inspirational Player Award that season, but quit basketball to go to support his family, and soon Christi was born.



So began a successful 35 year sales career, while coaching his girls' teams and creating endless adventures, building forts, camping under the stars (and rain) without a tent, climbing cliffs and crawling across rivers on a tree he cut down. If you fell, he caught you & we always pushed on. He made us feel safe and unstoppable. Most adventures came with a candy bar and instruction to not tell mom. A strict father that could say he was sorry.



Later divorced, he married Echo Kirby Inch, his soul mate and true love, building a wonderful life on the lake. Sharing a passion for gardening, they opened their paradise up to all with memories to last a lifetime, wrapped in a jar of Echo's pickled beans. Dad's final journey was not for the meek. He was a warrior and accepted God's plan with amazing dignity. He was kind to caretakers, thanking each one with a handshake. He refused to let pain rob him of his kind heart. His only request was to be home with Echo and to gaze one last time at the lake. Wish granted, we took him home to sit on the deck one last time with an ice cold beer. We sang him all the way to heaven, stroking his white hair. We walked our hero home holding his hand. Go with God, and know we will miss you every day and love you forever. He is survived by his beloved wife Echo, daughters Paris Sakas (John), Shelly Tarica and Christi Smither. Step children Shane Inch (Teri), Todd Inch (Karen), Diana Inch and Shawna Inch. Also included is a special mention to his grandchildren and great grand children that dearly loved him. A life celebration will be held in his honor at the lake on Saturday, July 20th from 1-5pm. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries