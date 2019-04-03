Services University Congregational Chr 4515 16th Ave NE Seattle, WA 98105 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Fitzgerald Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rev. Robert Leo Fitzgerald

Rev. Robert Leo Fitzgerald died peacefully on March 28, 2019, at the age of 91, in Seattle, Washington. Bob was known for his contagious laugh, devotion to his family, and his love of the Irish Blessing. He enjoyed traveling with his wife of over 41 years, Helen Bereiter, with one of his favorite destinations being the Isle of Iona in Scotland.



Bob was born on June 10, 1927, in Yakima, Washington, to Leo and Merva Fitzgerald. He grew up on the Fitzgerald family farm in Ferndale, Washington, and in Long Beach, California -



moving back and forth until starting Polytechnic High School in Long Beach.



After serving in the U.S. Navy near the end of World War II, he entered Whittier College and graduated in 1950 with a B.A. in sociology/philosophy/religion. At Whittier, he met Sylvia Parsons, and they married in 1950. They had three children together, Ron, Robin, and Randy. They divorced in 1975.



In high school and college, Bob was greatly influenced by the YMCA. This led him into the Christian ministry. Although raised and confirmed Roman Catholic, he joined the liberal Congregational Church while at Whittier College. Upon receiving his M.Div from Pacific School of Religion (PSR), in Berkeley, California, in 1957, he was ordained into the Congregational Church. While a student at PSR, he served as student body president.



Bob served as the minister of several churches, including Magnolia United Church of Christ, in Seattle, the First Congregational Church - United Church of Christ, in San Bernardino, California, and Community Congregational Church, in Los Alamitos, California.



From 1975 to 1992, Bob served as Director of Education at Youth Eastside Services, in Bellevue.



Some of his special projects were coordinating the origin of the first support group in the State of Washington for gay and lesbian teenagers, B-GLAD, serving under Governor Mike Lowery on his AIDS advisory council for three years, serving as President of the Seattle Chapter of P-FLAG for five years, and he was the first father to walk in Seattle's Gay Pride Parade (1983).



Bob and Helen, who married in 1977, have been members of University Congregational Church - United Church of Christ in Seattle for over 35 years. There, Bob created and developed the Jesus Study Group and the Lecture Series. Bob and Helen moved to Horizon House in May of 2011.



Bob will be missed by his loving wife, Helen Bereiter, his son Ron Fitzgerald (wife Joanne Brey), daughter Robin Fitzgerald Lake (husband Matt Lake), son Randy Marinez (partner Francisco Marinez), step-daughter Jeanne Bereiter (husband Ivan Herceg), step-son Tom Bereiter, sister Jeri Hahner (husband Matt Hahner), sister-in-law Grace Beam, and grandchildren: Nick Lake (partner Emily Bott), Karen Herceg (partner Noelle Outson), James Lake (fiance; Liza Patterson), Sam Herceg (partner Donna Schuhwerck), Marisol Marinez and Luther Marinez.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 1) the Bob Fitzgerald Speakers Fund at University Congregational - United Church of Christ, Seattle, or 2) Horizon House.



A memorial service will be held



at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, June 22,



2019 at University Congregational -



United Church of Christ



4515 16th Ave NE



at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, June 22,
2019 at University Congregational -
United Church of Christ
4515 16th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105-4201. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019