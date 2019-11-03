Home

Robert (Bob) Loboduk


1938 - 2019
Robert (Bob) Loboduk Obituary
Robert (Bob) Loboduk

Bob Loboduk passed away

peacefully at home on September 4,

2019. He was born on November 5,

1938 in Seattle to Steve and Edith Loboduk. He attended Bailey Gatzert Elementary, Washington Junior High, Garfield High School and served 5 years in the US Marine Corps. Bob then worked for Value Mart, PD &J Meats then City Beverages until retirement.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, brothers Bill Lieskie and Harold Lieskie, and sister, Patricia Nakashima. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 24 years, son Ted Loboduk, daughter Lisa Loboduk and stepchildren Mark (Yuka) Matsudaira, David (Judy) Matsudaira, Melissa (Roddy) Wong and Scott (Wendy) Matsudaira. He is also survived by his sister Ramona Santos, 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

At Bob's request, there was no funeral.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019
