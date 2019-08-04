|
Robert Louis "Bob" Schwartz
Born in Trinidad, Colorado on April 2, 1933 to Joseph Lawrence and Mary (Camerlo) Schwartz, the second of three children. The family moved to Pueblo, Colorado in 1944 where Bob attended grade school and Pueblo Catholic High School. He went on to Regis College in Denver, and graduated University of Colorado in 1955 with a degree in Civil Engineering.
He worked for the US Navy in San Francisco, then attended OCS at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT, graduating second in his class. He was assigned to the Civil Engineering Office, 13th District in Seattle. After active duty, he served in the Reserves for several years before retiring as a Lt. Cmdr.
Bob and Lucy Ann (Lou) Del Missier met on a "blind date" and were married on Sept. 6, 1958. By l967 they were the proud parents of five sons. Today there are 14 grandchildren and 1 (almost 2) great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.
Bob's work history included stints at Acme Iron Works, Bayliner Marine, and Cannon National. He then purchased Western Technical Sales, an electronics rep firm, and upon retirement sold the company to key employees. In retirement Lou and Bob purchased a home near Tucson, AZ and joined The Gallery Golf Club. Bob played golf 3 times a week with a group of mostly younger men and he was a frequent winner.
Lou and Bob were deeply involved in their children's lives, and attended countless sporting events, programs and graduations. Skiing, water-skiing, fishing, boating, hiking and road trips, as well as memorable times spent at the family cabin on Whidbey Island were all on the agenda.
Bob was a staunch Catholic, and rarely missed Sunday Mass. This would have made his very Catholic, Italian mother very happy.
After family and faith, Bob treasured his friends, and the loyalty was reciprocated. Many activities with friends also included kids and involved many of the activities noted above. Along with his best friend Slim Sommerville, Bob summited Mt. Rainier with Lou Whittaker as guide. Many of these memories involved golf trips or tournaments. He has quite a collection of trophies and was proud of his 9 holes in one as well as shooting his age at least 25 times. In addition to The Gallery Golf Club, he was a long-time member of Overlake Golf and Country Club where he served as President and on the Board of Trustees.
A Private Service for family will be held.
A Reception in Bob's honor
will be held Thursday,
August 8th at 4:00PM at
Overlake Golf and Country Club 8000 NE 16th St., Medina WA
Bob is predeceased by his parents, his parents-in-law and his older sister, Reita.
He is survived by his brother Fred. Also surviving: wife, Lucy Ann, and children: John (Jennifer) and children Jackson and Austen; Jay (Renee Willette) and children Marie (Rod Megraw, son Thomas), Timothy, Michael (Fiancee Amanda), Peter and Claire; Rob (Debbie) and children Sam (Nicole Okada), Andrew and David; Tim (Pam) and children Matthew and Emily; Steve (Morgan Thomas) and children Eva and Mia.
Remembrances in Bob's name
may be made to:
The Leukemia-Lymphoma Society of Washington & Alaska,
5601 6th Ave S, Suite 182,
Seattle, WA 98108;
Catholic Community Services,
100 23rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144; or, if you are able, donate blood at your Local Blood Bank.
Bob received at least 60 units of blood or plasma in the course of
his battle with Multiple Myeloma.
