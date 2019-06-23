Robert Louis Shindler



Robert Shindler left this world on June 19, 2019 after a very long and eventful life. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy, eight of their nine children, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.



Robert was born in Milwaukie, Oregon February 14, 1925 to Augusta (Senko) Shindler and Louis H. Shindler. He attended Central Catholic High, Santa Clara University, and the University of Washington.



Robert served as an Air Force navigator in the Pacific arena during WWII, and then in the Reserves for 23 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.



After the war he came home to marry his High School sweetheart, Dorothy Jean Baier, in 1948. They had a loving marriage for 71 years.



Robert applied his MA degree in Economics to Transportation planning. He worked for the Oregon Department of Transportation (1956-1967), then the Puget Sound Council of Governments (1967 - 1987). Among his notable achievements was to design the concept and placement of the rest areas on Interstate 5 in Oregon.



Robert was a loving and generous father and grandfather. He prioritized his family and his Catholic faith. He and Dorothy were active members of St. Louise Parish for 50 years.



"Bob" is remembered with great love and admiration by his family and all who knew him.



Funeral services will be held at St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, WA, at 11 am on July 2nd, with internment at



Tahoma National Cemetery.



Remembrances can be made to the Eastside Interfaith Social Concerns Council : eiscc.net.



Friends are invited to view photos,



Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019