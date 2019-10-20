|
|
Robert M. Kihlstrom
Robert M. Kihlstrom, affection-ately known as S.O.B. (Sweet Old Bob), passed away October 7, 2019. Bob was a respected man in the aviation industry as the owner/operator of American Avionics., Inc. on Boeing Field. In addition to flying, Bob enjoyed the great outdoors: boating, fishing, hunting, gardening and throwing his annual pig roast party. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor, and that special twinkle in his eyes. Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jolette, his children: Stacy, Kim, Jessica and Rob; his stepchildren Pam, Karen and Martin and several grandchildren. A memorial will be held November 2nd at the Museum of Flight, View Lounge, 2-5 p.m. An Orcas Island celebration will be held December 14, at the American Legion at 5 p.m.
Please sign Bob's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019