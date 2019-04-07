Robert Major Panerio, Sr.



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our wonderful father, grandfather, brother and Uncle.



Major and Marge Panerio gave birth to Robert Major Panerio, Sr. on June 28, 1929 in Roslyn, Washington. Robert and Charlotte were married in 1950. Charlotte was not only his wife, but his best friend. In 1953, they moved to Moses Lake, Washington for 10 years, before moving to Ellensburg, Washington in 1963, when Robert accepted a position in the music department at Central Washington University. In 2009, Robert and Charlotte moved to the coast to be closer to family.



Robert is survived by a daughter Debbie (grandsons Tony & Nick), son Robert Jr. (Coleen, grandsons Bobby III, Lucindy & Emile). His extended family includes his sister Leona Malcom, and a large extended family.



In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made to The Robert M. Panerio, Sr.



Trumpet Scholarship, Central Washington University Foundation, 400 East University, Ellensburg, WA 98926-7508.



We will celebrate Robert's life at Suncadia Resort on May 4th at 3:00 P.M. Please RSVP if you are planning on attending to: [email protected] Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary