|
|
Robert Marshall Bigelow
Age 92, Robert Bigelow passed away, January 22, 2020, in SeaTac, WA. He was born October 25, 1927 in Seattle, WA. Bob served in the Army and dedicated 32 years to the U. S. Postal Service. He was preceded in death by wife, Barbara C. Bigelow, son Gary Bigelow, and stepson Stephen New. He is survived by sister Doris Bigelow, sons Steven Bigelow and Darren Bigelow, stepdaughters Carol Suomi and Patty Fraser, thirteen grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
A burial service will be held at
2:00 pm on Thursday, January 30
at Evergreen Washelli
11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020