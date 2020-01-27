Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bigelow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Marshall Bigelow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Marshall Bigelow Obituary
Robert Marshall Bigelow

Age 92, Robert Bigelow passed away, January 22, 2020, in SeaTac, WA. He was born October 25, 1927 in Seattle, WA. Bob served in the Army and dedicated 32 years to the U. S. Postal Service. He was preceded in death by wife, Barbara C. Bigelow, son Gary Bigelow, and stepson Stephen New. He is survived by sister Doris Bigelow, sons Steven Bigelow and Darren Bigelow, stepdaughters Carol Suomi and Patty Fraser, thirteen grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

A burial service will be held at

2:00 pm on Thursday, January 30

at Evergreen Washelli

11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -