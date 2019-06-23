Robert McBride Markey



Age 92, Robert passed away on June 14, 2019 in Enumclaw. He was born December 5, 1926 in Seattle to Harry and Marian (McBride) Markey. After high school Bob was drafted into the Navy and served as a coxswain during WWII. He was an excellent sailor and loved sailing with his family. He attended WSU and was a lifelong Coug fan. Bob was a published cartoonist with his work appearing in the Wall Street Journal and numerous other newspapers and magazines. He published many books of his poetry which he also illustrated and each year he made his own Christmas cards. A man with a great sense of humor, he considered himself a liberal with conservative friends. Every year Bob attended his Seattle Prep High School Reunion. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Bob is survived by his son Pete Markey (Tammy) of Buckley; grandchildren Rick (Erin), Bryce (Nina) and Chelsea; great grandchildren Soloman, Abraham, Archer and Wyatt; sister Mary Linnell. He was preceded in death by his wife Clair and daughter Sarah.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Enumclaw with a reception following.



Please share a memory with his family on the tribute wall at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary