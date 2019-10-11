Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" McGuire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" McGuire Obituary
Robert "Bob" McGuire

Robert McGuire of Des Moines, WA died Wednesday, October 9,

2019 surrounded by many family members and friends, after suffering from a stroke.

Bob was a lifelong Seattleite who graduated from Mount Rainier High School and University of Washington and worked as a successful CPA for decades. His passion for building and flying airplanes, repairing any motorcycle he saw and taking adventurous road trips was just part of what made him constantly interesting and fun to be around. Bob was a caring son, brother and uncle who did everything for his family and close friends. He especially loved his sister Becky, his forever best friend. Bob is remembered by his sisters Becky, Sue and Jacquie, their families, and his friends across the country. In lieu of flowers, donations to Seattle's Union Gospel Mission are appreciated.

Sign Bob's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.