|
|
Robert "Bob" McGuire
Robert McGuire of Des Moines, WA died Wednesday, October 9,
2019 surrounded by many family members and friends, after suffering from a stroke.
Bob was a lifelong Seattleite who graduated from Mount Rainier High School and University of Washington and worked as a successful CPA for decades. His passion for building and flying airplanes, repairing any motorcycle he saw and taking adventurous road trips was just part of what made him constantly interesting and fun to be around. Bob was a caring son, brother and uncle who did everything for his family and close friends. He especially loved his sister Becky, his forever best friend. Bob is remembered by his sisters Becky, Sue and Jacquie, their families, and his friends across the country. In lieu of flowers, donations to Seattle's Union Gospel Mission are appreciated.
Sign Bob's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019