Robert McNeil
Rob was born to Bob and Jo McNeil, always close with his siblings Sheri, Mo and KC, and adored by his nieces and nephews. Charismatic and generous, he made many life long friends who cherished their time and many conversations with him. Rob always kept his priorities straight and often offered unsolicited advice to help those around him find their way. His perspective became one of the qualities he was most loved for. He was a man of character, a master craftsman, sailor, cowboy, sculptor, an avid reader, explorer, dreamer, list maker, philosopher, and student of everything that inspired his curiosity. In Rob's words he lived "a beautiful life." He died peacefully surrounded by his wife Arlene, daughter Meghan, and son-in-law John, in the home he and Arlene built to retire and enjoy life. We will remember the mischievous twinkle in his eyes and be inspired to act courageously, learn continually, and care wholeheartedly.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019