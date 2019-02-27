Robert Merle Jordan



Robert Merle Jordan (Bob) peacefully passed away on February 22, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in the town of Olean, NY on May 31, 1933 to Dora M. and Randall M. Jordan who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Emily E. Belleisle Jordan, daughters, Linda L. Jordan Jacobin (Joe), Victoria O. Jordan, grandchildren, Tanya Carey O'Bannon (Adam) and Brian J. Carey (Leslie) and his great grandchild Brady O'Bannon. He and his wife fostered Kathy Wilson and considered her and her family as his family. He was also preceded in death by his son, R. Marc Jordan and his grandson, James M. Jacobin.



His memorial service was on Tuesday, February 26th at 5:00PM at Yahn Funeral Home in Auburn. Donations in his name can be made to the . Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019