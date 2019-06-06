|
|
Robert Michael Henson
Robert Michael Henson (Bob) was born November 18, 1946, in Chicago and died January 22, 2019 in Eastern WA. He attended schools in West Seattle, Odgen, UT, and graduated from high school in Slidell, LA. He served in the Marines from 1966-72, serving as a photo journalist in Vietnam. Bob was a member of the Mountlake Terrace police force for 18 years. He retired to enjoy the good life on his Blue Lake property. He traveled in his RV, wintered in Arizona, golfed, fished, and enjoyed time with friends. He will be remembered for his generosity, "Bob's Hardware Store," and colorful story telling.
A celebration of his life will be held at his beloved property on Blue Lake on June 24 at 1:00.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 6 to June 7, 2019