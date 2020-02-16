|
|
Robert Michael King (K70FT)
Born October 12, 1937 in Seattle; died February 12, 2020 also in Seattle.
Survived by JoAnne, his loving wife of 62 years; his children, Jacqueline King, Steven King, Michael King (Gail) and Susanne Jones (Chris); and 5 grandchildren, Janelle Velasquez Walz (Jamison), Jordan Jones, Erin Jones, Lauren King and Jamison King; his siblings, Patricia King, Christine Plummer, Margaret Staulcup, Teresa Hyrkas, Frederic King, Claudia Juntilla and Anabelle King, and all of their families.
Preceded in death in 1992 by his son, Robert Joseph.
Robert was born and raised in Seattle, graduating from St. John Elementary and O'Dea High School before joining the USAF-SAC as a Radar Technician. Later he worked for Boeing as an Engineering Aide before retiring in 2000. He was a long-time member of Assumption Catholic Parish, and a Tenor in their choir; and member of ARRL. He was Cubmaster of BSA Troop 158 and CYO Soccer Commissioner. Robert also spent many enjoyable years singing with the Boeing Employees Choir.
Remembrances in Robert's name may be made to
St. Vincent DePaul/Assumption
(Address below)
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February 19th, 10AM at Assumption Catholic Church
6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle 98115
Interment, Calvary Cemetery
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020