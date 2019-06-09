Robert Monroe Bolton



Bob Bolton passed away at home in Redmond on June 2nd at age 73, after an 8-month battle with aggressive brain cancer. Born in Seattle on April 1st, 1946 to Albert and Doris Bolton, he graduated from Rainier Beach High School in 1964 and served in the Air Force. Bob spent his work life as a business partner at the Pit Stop, a Firestone Tire Co., and eventually worked in the family owned business, R&R Vending. He was a man of integrity, a hard-worker, able to build almost anything, and always eager to lend a hand.



Bob met the love of his life, Jeanne Barnes, whom he married in 1968. They had two children, Jan and John. He loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer, hiker, fisherman and a ski instructor for 20 years. Gardening and woodworking were his favorite hobbies. Bob and Jeanne traveled extensively and recently celebrated their 50th anniversary with their kids and grandkids on a trip to Ireland, England and Scotland.



Bob loved his extended family. His sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Al Odegard, were lifelong friends and travel companions. He was close to their kids - David, Bob, John, and Diane.



He nurtured countless relation-ships and made friends easily. Truman Struck was like a brother to him. Jim Lay was his best friend and neighbor for 42 years. Phil Newell was his outdoor adventure friend. They hiked the PCT together.



Bob is survived by his wife Jeanne, children Jan and John, son-in-law Chris, daughter-in-law Crystal, five grandchildren, Rachel, Tyler, Seth, Luke, Zach, his sister Marge and his 105-year-old mother Doris.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Bellevue Presbyterian Church



1717 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, Thursday, June 13th @ 1:00 pm. Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary