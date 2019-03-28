Home

Born March 11, 1939, passed away March 10, 2019. He was married in 1958 to Mary Ann for 61 years.

Robert served in the Army Reserve and had two successful businesses, Auto Rebuild and Rim Rock Steak House Restaurant.

He is survived by his wife MaryAnn, 3 daughters-Darline, Susan, and Jennifer. He also had 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Robert also has 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Robert will be deeply missed by his family and friends and all who were blessed by his presence.

A celebration of life will be held at the Horseshoe Grange Hall in Snohomish, WA on Sat., April 6th from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
