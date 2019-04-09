Robert Norman Shindell



Robert Norman Shindell, spouse of the late Blanche Shindell, was born in Seattle on June 27, 1934. He passed away at the age of 84 on April 8, 2019 in Bellevue. He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie and Marla (Martin); grandchildren Cooper, Spencer, Jordana, and Ethan; sister Helene and brother in law Sonny (Gena), and was preceded in death by his sister, Sandy. He attended Garfield High School and graduated from University of Washington. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in France. He began his career in Data Processing at The Boeing Company then transitioned into the Insurance business where he enjoyed a successful career as an insurance broker. He loved talking, was quick witted and always liked telling stories so his career was his passion. Bob was well known and loved as a Sunday School teacher to many generations of students at Temple de Hirsch Sinai. After retirement, he volunteered for Meals on Wheels, winning the volunteer of the year award and was a member of his Homeowners Association Board. He loved fishing and sailing but the most important thing in his life was his family and especially his grandchildren who adored him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.



Donations in Robert's name may be made to Temple De Hirsch Sinai, or the .



For those wishing to attend, the funeral service is at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at



Butterworth-Arthur Wright Chapel, 520 W. Raye St.,



Seattle, Washington, 98199. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019