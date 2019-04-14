Resources More Obituaries for Robert Hickman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert O. Hickman M.D.

Robert O. Hickman, MD



1926 ~ 2019



Robert Othello Hickman passed peacefully from natural causes on April 4, 2019. He was born in Monticello, Utah on September 27, 1926, the youngest of five children of Othello and Mary Helen Bunker Hickman. He was reared and educated in Logan, Utah, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1945 to 1946, followed by an LDS Mission to France from 1947 to 1949. He married Lucy Jean Whitesides on August 18, 1950. After receiving a degree in anatomy from the University of Utah, Bob headed east to obtain his medical degree from the University of Maryland. He completed an internship with the University of Utah in pediatrics at County General Hospital in Salt Lake City, followed by residency training in pediatrics at the University of Washington from 1958 to 1960. During his residency he joined with Dr. Belding Scribner and, under his tutelage, was involved in placing the first child in the world on both long-term hemodialysis and home hemodialysis.



Bob is most well known in the medical world for the part he played in developing the Hickman catheter, used widely with cancer patients to deliver intravenous nutrition and chemotherapy as well as for blood draws. It was a godsend to the patients and the nurses caring for them. His efforts were recognized by UW Medicine in 2011 when he received its Legacy Inventor Award. But, he will be most remembered by his colleagues for being kind and compassionate, and by his patients for his singular devotion to them, especially the children. For his contributions to medicine and his dedication to both his colleagues and patients, he was selected to receive the University of Maryland Medical Alumni Association's Honor Award and Gold Key in 2007, awarded for outstanding medical accomplishment and distinguished service to mankind.



Along with his professional pursuits, Bob will be remembered for his faithful service as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During his tenure as Bishop, Stake President, Patriarch, Temple Sealer, and Mission President in both Haiti and North Carolina, he led by example, more than words, and did all he could to support and encourage those within his influence in their spiritual journey.



When he wasn't working, or serving in church, Bob loved to ski. He instilled that love in his children at an early age and used his passion for the sport as a way to bring his children and grandchildren together for fun and memorable family gatherings year after year. He doted on his grandchildren and took great pride in their accomplishments.



Bob is the last surviving member of his family. He is preceded in death by his beloved Lucy, daughter Mary and grandchildren, Madalyn and Tyler. He is survived by five children and their spouses, Jon and Linda Hickman, Jeanne and Rodger Pickett, William and Mary Ellen Hickman, Matthew, Michael and Debbie Hickman, seventeen grandchildren, and forty great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace LDS Chapel, 22015 48th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace. Friends are invited to visit with the family at a reception following the service. A memorial service for family and friends in Utah will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., 14 Bonanza Road, Farmington, UT 84025.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Robert O. Hickman Endowed Chair in Pediatric Nephrology, c/o Seattle Children's Hospital Foundation, PO Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019