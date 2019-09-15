|
Robert Oliver Nielsen
July 22, 1928 ~ July 25, 2019
Robert was a graduate of Ballard High in 1946. He taught at Esperance and Woodway Elementary, Meadowdale Jr. High and finally found his forever home at Madrona Jr. High. "Mr. Nielsen or Coach", was there the day it opened to the day it closed. He was preceded in death his wife Maralyn in 2018, and his parents Jenny and Horace Nielsen and his sister Joanne McCluskey. He is survived by his daughter Robin L. Digel (Jon) and son Robert T. Nielsen (Lisa).
The joys of his life were his five beautiful granddaughters: Lacey Digel, Amanda, Kayla, Mariah and Camille Nielsen; also survived by many nieces, nephews and a multitude of very close friends.
A Memorial with Reception will be held at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 - 5th Ave S, Edmonds, WA on September 20th at 12:00pm with A Graveside service to follow at Edmonds Cemetery placing Bob and Maralyn together.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Edmonds School District Athletic Fund or School Lunch assistance program.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019