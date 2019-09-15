Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck's Funeral Home
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
(425) 771-1234
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Beck's Funeral Home
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nielsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Oliver Nielsen


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Oliver Nielsen Obituary
Robert Oliver Nielsen

July 22, 1928 ~ July 25, 2019

Robert was a graduate of Ballard High in 1946. He taught at Esperance and Woodway Elementary, Meadowdale Jr. High and finally found his forever home at Madrona Jr. High. "Mr. Nielsen or Coach", was there the day it opened to the day it closed. He was preceded in death his wife Maralyn in 2018, and his parents Jenny and Horace Nielsen and his sister Joanne McCluskey. He is survived by his daughter Robin L. Digel (Jon) and son Robert T. Nielsen (Lisa).

The joys of his life were his five beautiful granddaughters: Lacey Digel, Amanda, Kayla, Mariah and Camille Nielsen; also survived by many nieces, nephews and a multitude of very close friends.

A Memorial with Reception will be held at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 - 5th Ave S, Edmonds, WA on September 20th at 12:00pm with A Graveside service to follow at Edmonds Cemetery placing Bob and Maralyn together.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Edmonds School District Athletic Fund or School Lunch assistance program.

Please share memories at

www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck's Funeral Home
Download Now